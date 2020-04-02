Esper: Military personnel could help treat coronavirus patients 'if push comes to shove' | 01 April 2020 | Military personnel deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are not planning to assist with treatment of coronavirus patients barring a change in circumstances, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday. Thousands of members of the armed forces, including the National Guard and Army Corps of Engineers, have scattered across the country to provide assistance in the country's response to the virus. But Esper said the military will not be treating coronavirus patients unless "push comes to shove," asserting the Pentagon's resources are better used building hospitals and treating trauma patients to lighten the load on hospitals. "We can take the load off of hospitals with regards to their trauma patients, thereby freeing up rooms and other doctors...who deal with infectious disease, to treat those type of patients," Esper said at a White House coronavirus press briefing in response to a question from The Hill.