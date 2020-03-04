European Defence Agency cancels all meetings as two EU officials test positive for Coronavirus in Brussels - reports | 04 March 2020 | In a development that will surely send shivers through the European Union's corridors of power, two officials working at the bloc's administrative headquarters in Brussels have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "We have confirmation of the case," spokesperson Dana Spinant said after the first case was revealed on Wednesday. Spinant added that reports about a male official working at the European Defence Agency contracting the virus were true, and that he had recently returned from a trip to Italy. The second case was confirmed just a few hours later on Wednesday with health officials revealing that the patient works in a security unit of the European Council and is believed to have been in contact with a previous case in Belgium.