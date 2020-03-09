European shares fall 6.2% and Italian stocks fail to trade; BP tanks 18% as oil prices crash | 09 March 2020 | European markets tanked on Monday as global investors brace for the spread of the coronavirus and oil prices fall after the collapse of OPEC talks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 6.2% in early trade to enter bear market territory, with oil and gas stocks plunging 13.7% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses fell sharply. Stocks in Asia saw steep declines on Monday afternoon as oil prices plunged after OPEC failed to strike a deal with its allies on production cuts. The declines in markets in the region were exacerbated by fears surrounding the coronavirus spread.