You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

'Europhysics News' Article on WTC Demolitions Surpasses One Million Views

Mon, 20/01/2020 - 3:50am — legitgov

'Europhysics News' Article on WTC Demolitions Surpasses One Million Views | 19 Jan 2020 | Could it be the most widely read scientific article of all time? What we can say for sure is that "15 years later: on the physics of high-rise building collapses" the five-page feature in the August 2016 issue of the European Physical Society's Europhysics News by Dr. Steven Jones, Dr. Robert Korol, engineer Tony Szamboti, and AE911Truth's Ted Walter -- has been read, and continues to be read, by a massive number of people... It authoritatively lays waste to the official account of the World Trade Center's destruction -- the most blatant and consequential scientific fraud ever perpetrated on the world. It is also one of the few times that a reputable scientific organization has had the courage and integrity to provide a forum for the issue.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments