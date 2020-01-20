'Europhysics News' Article on WTC Demolitions Surpasses One Million Views | 19 Jan 2020 | Could it be the most widely read scientific article of all time? What we can say for sure is that "15 years later: on the physics of high-rise building collapses" the five-page feature in the August 2016 issue of the European Physical Society's Europhysics News by Dr. Steven Jones, Dr. Robert Korol, engineer Tony Szamboti, and AE911Truth's Ted Walter -- has been read, and continues to be read, by a massive number of people... It authoritatively lays waste to the official account of the World Trade Center's destruction -- the most blatant and consequential scientific fraud ever perpetrated on the world. It is also one of the few times that a reputable scientific organization has had the courage and integrity to provide a forum for the issue.