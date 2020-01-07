Even CNN is tired of Joe Biden lying about having been against the Iraq War | 06 Jan 2020 | CNN has blasted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for claiming once again that he opposed the Iraq War from the beginning, when in fact he was an advocate of the war, speaking in favor of it many times. In a piece published on CNN's 'Facts First' blog, Biden was scolded for "dishonestly" claiming he opposed the invasion of Iraq. The fact-check came after Biden told a voter in Iowa at the weekend that he was against the war "from the very moment" George W. Bush launched it. In reality, Biden "repeatedly spoke in favor of the war both before and after it began," CNN wrote. The network called Biden's comment "highly misleading even under the most generous interpretation," given that the former VP was "actually a vocal supporter" of military action and voted to authorize Bush's use of force.