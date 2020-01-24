Expert says coronavirus is spread through eyes as killer disease 'shuts down China' --Wang Guangfa, who contracted Coronavirus but since recovered, says protective eye wear as well as mouth masks are a must | 24 Jan 2020 | A top medic who contracted Coronavirus says the deadly respiratory disease is so contagious it can be transmitted through the eyes. Wang Guangfa, who was a leading figure in helping China fight Sars in 2003, himself caught the virus but has since recovered. Mr Wang says he believes he became infected because he did not have protective eyewear. The respiratory specialist at Beijing's Peking University First Hospital had reportedly been ridiculed in some parts of the media after he contracted the disease despite saying it was "preventable and controllable" two weeks ago. The expert has now claimed that he may have contracted the disease because of a lack of eye protection when visiting fever clinics and isolation wards in Wuhan, in Hubei province, where the outbreak emerged.