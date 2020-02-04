FBI Claims Previously Undisclosed Peter Strzok and Lisa Page Emails on Seth Rich Are Redacted to Protect Investigation They Claim Never Happened | 30 Feb 2020 | After getting caught lying to the Courts and claiming there were no documents related to Seth Rich, emails between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were uncovered. Now the FBI claims these emails are redacted to protect the investigation they claim never happened. Christopher Wray's FBI gets caught again. As we reported last week, Attorney Ty Clevenger reported to the courts on Monday that despite numerous assurances from the FBI that they had no information related to Seth Rich, the FBI had been caught and therefore was lying to him all this time. In response, the DOJ immediately stepped in with a letter to the judge.