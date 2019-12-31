FBI, NYPD upping security at large local Jewish gatherings this week | 30 Dec 2019 | The FBI and NYPD are beefing up security at two large local Jewish events this week in the wake of recent anti-Semitic violence in the area, law-enforcement sources told The Post on Monday. “Everybody's on edge," a source said. "There will be a heavy law-enforcement presence of both the FBI and police because of everything going on upstate and in Brooklyn." The source was referring to Saturday's machete attack on a Hanukkah gathering in Monsey in Rockland County and the slew of anti-Semitic attacks in the city, mainly in heavily Jewish enclaves in Brooklyn, during the holiday last week.