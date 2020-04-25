FBI conducting raid on Michigan hospital for using intravenous vitamin C, a coronavirus cure | (Shelby Township, MI) The FBI is conducting a raid at Allure Medical in Shelby Township. Police confirm to 7 Action News they are assisting the feds with the raid. This is the first raid of its kind raid in Michigan over a purported treatment for COVID-19. The FBI said it is a task force operation with the Department of Health and Human Services and the FBI. Agents participating in the raid are wearing special protection because of possible risk of exposure to coronavirus... Allure has recently promoted that it is treating COVID-19 patients who aren't hospitalized using intravenous vitamin C therapy "with great results." In a press release sent out to news stations last week, Allure said that Dr. Charles Mok, the founder of Allure Medical, is providing the high-dose intravenous vitamin C therapy to all essential workers in Michigan, saying that it is being used in hospitals around the country. [Deep-state pharma-terrorirsts want as many deaths as possible, so people clamor for poisonous Gates vaccines.]