FBI discussed interviewing Michael Flynn 'to get him to lie' and 'get him fired,' handwritten notes show | 29 April 2020 | Explosive new internal FBI documents unsealed Wednesday show that top bureau officials discussed their motivations for interviewing then-national security adviser Michael Flynn in the White House in January 2017 -- and openly questioned whether their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired." The notes -- handwritten by former FBI general counsel James A. Baker, Fox News is told -- indicated that agents planned to get Flynn "to admit to breaking the Logan Act" and catch him in a lie. The bombshell documents strongly suggested the agents weren't focused on investigating his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but instead were trying to get him removed. The Justice Department turned over the documents just this week, even though a February 2018 standing order in the case required the government to turn over any exculpatory materials in its possession that pertained to Flynn. Flynn previously said top FBI officials, including then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, pressed him not to have an attorney present during the questioning with two agents that ultimately led to his guilty plea on a single charge of lying to federal authorities.