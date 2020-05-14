You are here

FBI serves warrant on senator in investigation of stock sales linked to coronavirus

Thu, 14/05/2020 - 4:55am — legitgov

FBI serves warrant on senator in investigation of stock sales linked to coronavirus | 13 May 2020 | Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to a prominent Republican senator on Wednesday night as part of the Justice Department's investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the novel coronavirus first struck the U.S., a law enforcement official said. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, turned over his phone to agents after they served a search warrant on the lawmaker at his residence in the Washington area, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a law enforcement action. The seizure represents a significant escalation in the investigation into whether Burr violated a law preventing members of Congress from trading on insider information they have gleaned from their official work.

