FDA Suspends Coronavirus Testing Program Backed by Bill Gates | 19 May 2020 | The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has indefinitely suspended a coronavirus testing program that has been highly praised by billionaire [deep-state terrorist] Bill Gates. The Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN), in part backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, had been testing about 300 people per day before the FDA shut down the program, according to Reuters. The program allowed Seattle residents to swab themselves in a test and send the nasal samples to a lab. In a statement posted to its website, SCAN said officials for the program are working with FDA regulators to resume the program.