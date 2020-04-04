FDNY firefighters applaud medical workers battling coronavirus at NYU Langone | 03 April 2020 | City firefighters in full turnout gear blared their sirens and cheered Friday night in a show of gratitude for medical workers at NYU Langone Kips Bay, one of the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. "We love you!" a firefighter could be heard shouting, as a row of FDNY members clapped and whooped. New York's Bravest offered their standing ovation at 7 p.m., as smiling medical workers took a brief respite from the battle against the disease in the country's epicenter.