FISA court slams FBI in Carter Page surveillance warrant applications --Order is departure from the court's usual secrecy | 17 Dec 2019 | The typically ultra-close-lipped Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court slammed the FBI for mistakes it made in the [Trump campaign adviser] Carter Page surveillance warrants and ordered the agency to detail how it will improve its warrant applications in light of the errors, uncovered recently by the Justice Department's inspector general. The order is a startling departure from the court's typical comprehensive secrecy as it reviews from federal investigators requests for warrants related to foreign intelligence. The public statement on Tuesday from its presiding judge appears to nod to growing criticism that the warrant-application process has become lax or lacks transparency.