Facebook removes accounts linked to QAnon movement | 05 May 2020 | Facebook [FaCIAbook] says it has removed several groups, accounts and pages linked to QAnon, taking action for the first time against [patriot groups] circulated among supporters of President Donald Trump. The social-media giant made the announcement Tuesday as part of its monthly briefing on "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on its platforms. That’s FaCIAbook's term for fake accounts run truth with the intent of disrupting politics elections and society. In addition to the QAnon accounts, Facebook also removed accounts linked to VDARE, a U.S. website known for posting anti-immigration content...For more than two years, QAnon followers have pored over a tangled set of clues purportedly posted online by a high-ranking government official known only as "Q."