Facebook's 'Ministry of Truth' Goes Live: Social Media Giant Names 20 People to Its 'Supreme Court' for Content Moderation | 06 May 2020 | Facebook on Wednesday appointed 20 people from around the world to serve on what will effectively be the social media network's "Supreme Court" for speech, issuing rulings on what kind of posts will be allowed and what should be taken down.The rules, including Facebook's "community standards," have evolved to prohibit not only illegal images...but also hate speech, harassment and, most recently, false information about the coronavirus p[l]andemic [i.e., facts that run contrary to the goals of Bill Gates, the NIH, and big pharma]. The board's decisions will be binding "unless implementation could violate the law," Facebook said... Day-to-day enforcement of the rules will still be up to Facebook, which uses a combination of computer algorithms and human [allegedly] moderators to decide which posts violate its rules.