Fauci Plotted 'Global Vaccine Action Plan' With Gates Before Pushing COVID Panic and Doubts About Hydroxychloroquine Treatments --Is this why Fauci has been so skeptical of hydroxychloroquine? | 06 April 2020 | Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, once worked with technocratic oligarch Bill Gates on his "Global Vaccine Action Plan." Reporter Mike Coudrey drew attention to this fact on his Twitter account in a post from Sunday. The "Global Vaccine Action Plan" was announced in 2010 as a public-private partnership of the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As the NIAID director, Fauci helped guide the vaccine-pushing project as a member of its Leadership Team... The project was designed to assemble some of the most powerful globalist actors on the planet and encourage them to conspire on ways to peddle vaccines throughout the world. Fauci has been the primary voice in the Trump administration urging the public to be skeptical of hydroxychloroquine, a possible miracle treatment for coronavirus. Fauci has remained a critic of hydroxychloroquine, despite indications that it can be effective in helping the afflicted recover from the disease.