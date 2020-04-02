Fauci given security detail after receiving threats | 01 April 2020 | Dr. Anthony Fauci [pushing for rushed, deadly vaccines instead of a cure], one of the most visible figures on the White House coronavirus task force, has been given a security detail after receiving threats, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill. Fauci did not directly answer when asked by The Hill at Wednesday's press briefing if he'd been given additional protection, deferring the question to the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general. A second person familiar with the situation said the additional security was under discussion last month and was likely implemented in recent days.