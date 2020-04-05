Fears grow over Boris Johnson's health on day 10 of self-isolation as aides say he 'looks dreadful' | 05 April 2020 | Fears grew over Boris Johnson's health today as was taken to hospital after aides said he "looked dreadful". The Health Secretary Matt Hancock, recovered after also testing positive for coronavirus last week, earlier insisted the PM was "OK" but still had a temperature as he entered his tenth day of self-isolation. Mr Hancock said he did not know whether the PM had been seen by a doctor as he was holed up in his official residence. But on Sunday night Downing Street said the PM had been taken to hospital for tests as a "precautionary measure".