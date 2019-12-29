Federal Legal Age to Buy Tobacco Products Officially Raised to 21 | 23 Dec 2019| On Friday, President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion spending package that, on top of many things, raises the federal legal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21. Beginning in the summer of 2020, it will be a violation of federal law to sell tobacco to anyone under the age of 21. Since the 1990s, federal law mandated the legal age to purchase tobacco be at least 18. The law also encompasses e-cigarettes and vaping cartridge, not just traditional tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars, adding regulation to an industry that, as TIME's Jamie Ducharme writes, "has proliferated largely unchecked."