Federal appeals court refuses to block extension of Wisconsin absentee voting

Sat, 04/04/2020 - 8:17am — legitgov

Federal appeals court refuses to block extension of Wisconsin absentee voting | 03 April 2020 | A federal appeals court on Friday declined to block an extended absentee voting deadline for Wisconsin’s presidential primary, which is slated for Tuesday. The ruling upholds a decision from a district court, which will allow voters to send in their absentee ballots for six days after next week's race. The new deadline will be April 13. The four-page ruling from the appellate court did not provide any explanation over the decision.

