Federal judge halts Kentucky temporary ban on church mass gatherings | 09 May 2020 | A federal judge blocked Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) temporary ban on mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic from applying to religious services. U.S. District Judge Greg Van Tatenhove issued a temporary restraining order Friday evening against Beshear's ban on large gatherings at "any in-person religious service which adheres to applicable social distancing and hygiene guidelines," The Associate Press reported. The ruling will allow Tabernacle Baptist Church in Nicholasville, Ky., which filed the lawsuit, to meet in person during services Sunday. The ruling also applies to any other Kentucky congregation.