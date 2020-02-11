Federal judge indefinitely postpones sentencing of Michael Flynn | 10 Feb 2020 | A federal judge on Monday indefinitely postponed the sentencing date for President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn on charges of lying to the FBI in the Russia investigation. The move by Judge Emmet Sullivan comes a day after federal prosecutors filed a rare Sunday motion to delay a number of approaching deadlines that would ultimately make Flynn's Feb. 27 sentencing unlikely. The delay also comes weeks after Flynn withdrew his guilty plea.