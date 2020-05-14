Federal judge mulls contempt charge against Michael Flynn

Federal judge mulls perjury or contempt charges against Michael Flynn | 13 May 2020 | A federal judge is signaling that he might pursue perjury or contempt charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn over his effort to abandon an earlier guilty plea to a charge of lying to the FBI. The Justice Department moved last week to drop the prosecution of Flynn launched by special counsel Robert Mueller, but U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan threw a major stumbling block in front of that effort by announcing in an order Wednesday evening that he is appointing a former federal judge to present arguments against the government’s unusual bid to dismiss the case. Sullivan's order also directed the retired judge, John Gleeson, to recommend whether Flynn should face a criminal contempt charge for perjury... Sullivan's announcement appears to shatter the hopes of Flynn's defense team that the court case will quickly fade away.