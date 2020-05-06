Federal judge reinstates New York Democratic presidential primary | 05 May 2020 | A federal court judge has ordered New York Democrats to reinstate the presidential primary election for June 23 after one-time candidate Andrew Yang challenged its cancellation. Judge Analisa Torres in her decision Tuesday ruled that the New York Board of Elections decision to cancel the vote was unconstitutional and that all qualified candidates as of April 26 must be on the ballot. "[T]he removal of presidential contenders from the primary ballot not only deprived those candidates of the chance to garner votes for the Democratic Party's nomination," Torres wrote in her opinion. "…but also deprived their pledged delegates of the opportunity to run for a position where they could influence the party platform, vote on party governance issues, pressure the eventual nominee on matters of personnel or policy, and react to unexpected developments at the Convention."