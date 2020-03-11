Feds arrest over 600 alleged Mexican cartel members --Executive order was passed shortly after Trump was inaugurated in 2017 that condemned cartel operations in the U.S. | 11 March 2020 | The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced Wednesday that more than 600 arrests have been made as a result of an interagency operation cracking down on Mexican cartel activity. "Project Python," a DEA-led initiative, targeted members of Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG). According to the DEA, over the last six months federal law enforcement officials have been monitoring the activities of the accused. The operation resulted in more than 600 arrests nationwide, 350 indictments and "significant seizures of money and drugs," according to the agencies.