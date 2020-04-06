You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Feds send ventilators to coronavirus hot spots around country

Mon, 06/04/2020 - 1:35am — legitgov

Feds send ventilators to coronavirus hot spots around country | 05 April 2020 | President Trump announced Sunday that the federal government is sending several hundred additional ventilators to states hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Trump during a White House briefing said that over the last 24 hours, the federal government has delivered an additional 500 ventilators to New Jersey, which is among the hardest-hit states. He said it also has sent 200 ventilators to Louisiana and 300 to Michigan. Another 600 have gone to Illinois, he said, while Massachusetts will be getting 100.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments