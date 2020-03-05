First California coronavirus death confirmed in Placer County, health officials say | 04 March 2020 | Placer County health officials have confirmed the first coronavirus death in California. The person who died was an elderly adult who had underlying health conditions, health officials said. The person tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and officials believe they may have been exposed sometime between Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 during international travel on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico.