First Case of COVID-19 at the Pentagon | 25 March 2020 | A U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24. The Marine is in isolation at his home and will undergo further assessment by health professionals. His last day in the Pentagon was March 13. The Marine followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines and DoD directives by isolating himself when an immediate family member began to show symptoms.