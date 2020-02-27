First U.S. coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in Northern California, CDC says | 26 Feb 2020 | Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the nation's first coronavirus case of unknown origin Wednesday in Northern California in the latest sign of the virus's rapid spread... In the Northern California case, "the individual is a resident of Solano County and is receiving medical care in Sacramento County. The individual had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual," California Department of Public Health officials said in a news release Wednesday evening. State public health officials in Sacramento, citing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the case is the first person-to-person transmission of the COVID-19 virus.