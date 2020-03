First case of coronavirus confirmed in Manhattan | 01 March 2020 | The first case of coronavirus in New York City was confirmed on Sunday to be a woman in her late 30s who recently traveled to Iran, a state official said. Governor Cuomo released a statement on Sunday night announcing the first case in the state. A source told The Post that the woman lives in Manhattan... As of late Sunday, there were 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, across the US.