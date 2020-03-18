First coronavirus case on U.S. Navy ship - sailor tests positive | 17 March 2020 | A sailor aboard a U.S. Navy ship has returned "presumptive positive" test results for coronavirus, in what is the first instance of a coronavirus case for a sailor aboard one of the service's ships. The incident was first confirmed on the USS Boxer on Friday, the U.S. Navy said in a press release. The U.S. Navy is now awaiting confirmation of the sailor's test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).