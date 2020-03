First coronavirus-related death confirmed in New York State | 14 March 2020 | Coronavirus has claimed its first life in New York. A woman with underlying respiratory issues died in a New York City hospital, Gov. Cuomo announced this morning. "We had last night a death in a New York City hospital of an 82-year-old woman who had coronavirus. She came into the hospital on March 3," he said... New York now has 524 positive cases, an increase of 100 from yesterday, with 117 patients now in hospitals.