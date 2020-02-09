Five million people were able to flee Wuhan before it was put under quarantine and head to neighbouring Chinese provinces - taking the deadly coronavirus with them --Wuhan was put under quarantine on January 23 - but millions had already fled --The mayor estimated 5 million left the city, taking the coronavirus with them | 09 Feb 2020 | Around five million people were able to flee Wuhan before the city was put under quarantine because of the coronavirus, taking the deadly infection with them to neighbouring areas. For weeks after the first reports of a mysterious new virus in Wuhan, millions of people poured out of the central Chinese city, cramming onto buses, trains and planes as the first wave of China's great Lunar New Year migration broke across the nation. Some carried with them the new virus that has since claimed over 800 lives and sickened more than 37,000 people. Officials finally began to seal the borders on January 23, but it was too late.