Five more New York coronavirus cases confirmed, bringing state total to 11 | 04 March 2020 | A friend of coronavirus-afflicted lawyer Lawrence Garbuz has tested positive for the disease -- along with the friend's wife, two sons and daughter -- bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New York State to 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. The exact conditions of those five new patients were not immediately specified, but all are quarantined in their home, Cuomo said. The family also has a second daughter, who tested negative, Cuomo said.