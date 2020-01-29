Flight with Americans evacuated from China over coronavirus lands at military base in California --The Department of Defense said it was ready to 'providing housing support' | 29 Jan 2020 | A plane carrying 201 U.S. citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of a deadly coronavirus outbreak -- has landed at a military base in California after briefly stopping in Alaska on Tuesday night to refuel. The Boeing 747 with red and gold stripes and no passenger windows landed at March Air Reserve Base on Wednesday morning, just after 8 a.m. local time. The plane was initially headed to Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County but was diverted to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County "for the logistics that they have," according to an official... The Department of Defense said it was ready to "providing housing support to Health and Human Services (HHS) as they work to handle the arrival of nearly 200 people, including Department of State employees, dependents evacuated from Wuhan, China."