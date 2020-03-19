You are here

Florida Republican becomes first lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus

Thu, 19/03/2020 - 7:20am — legitgov

Florida Republican becomes first lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus | 18 March 2020 | Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R) announced Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Saturday. He is the first member of Congress to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Shortly after his announcement another House member, Rep. Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah), 45, announced he had also tested positive for the virus. Diaz-Balart, 58, has been in self-quarantine in his Washington, D.C., apartment since Friday.

