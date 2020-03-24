Florida man with coronavirus says drug touted by Trump saved his life | 22 March 2020 | A Florida man diagnosed with coronavirus claims he was saved from certain death by an anti-malaria drug touted as a possible treatment by President Trump. Rio Giardinieri, 52, told Los Angeles's Fox 11 that he struggled with horrendous back pain, headaches, cough and fatigue for five days after catching COVID-19, possibly at a conference in New York. Doctors at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in South Florida diagnosed him with the coronavirus and pneumonia and put him on oxygen in the ICU, he told the outlet. After more than a week, doctors told him there was nothing more they could do and, on Friday evening, Giardinieri said goodbye to his wife and three children... Then a friend sent him a recent article about hydroxychloroquine, a prescription drug that's been used to treat malaria for decades and auto-immune diseases like lupus... He says he was given Benadryl and some other drugs and that when he woke up around 4:45 a.m., it was "like nothing ever happened."