Florida reports 2 dead from coronavirus, first known fatalities on East Coast | 07 March 2020 | Two people in Florida who tested positive for the coronavirus died, becoming the first known fatalities outsides on the East Coast, health officials reported Friday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order on Sunday directing a public health emergency in the state after it recorded its first positive cases, but now two people, who were both in their 70s and had traveled overseas, have died, according to the Florida Department of Health. The announcement raises the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus strain to 16, including 13 in the state of Washington and one in California.