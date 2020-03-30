Florida setting up checkpoints for New Yorkers fleeing coronavirus | 29 March 2020 | Florida has announced it will roll out highway checkpoints to screen New York motorists fleeing the coronavirus hot spot for the Sunshine State. The checkpoint will be created on Interstate 95 in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus through the state's northern border, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Sunshine State has already set up a similar measure on Interstate 10 to discourage travel from hard-hit Louisiana, which has seen more than 3,000 cases. Florida Highway Patrol and sheriff's deputies started screening cars Friday and requiring Louisiana travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days.