Florida university says students tested positive for coronavirus after spring break trip | 22 March 2020 | The University of Tampa said Saturday that five of its students who travelled together during their spring break recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "UT has been notified that five UT students, traveling together and with other UT students during Spring Break, have tested positive for COVID-19," the university said in a tweet on Saturday. The university did not disclose the names of the students, nor where they travelled during the break, which was scheduled for the school earlier this month.