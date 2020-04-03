Flu Vaccines Failing Seniors | 03 April 2020 | Flu Vaccine Doesn't Reduce Hospitalizations, Death in Seniors -- An observational study funded by the National Institute on Aging and conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California, Santa Cruz and Clemson University reviewed data from 170 million episodes of care and 7.6 million deaths among adults aged 55 to 75, from the year 2000 to 2014. The goal was to determine the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine in reducing hospitalizations and deaths among elderly people in the study area in England and Wales, using a research design that reduced the possibility of bias and confounding. While turning 65 was associated with a significant increase in the rate of seasonal influenza vaccination, the study's authors stated that "no evidence indicated that vaccination reduced hospitalizations or mortality among elderly persons."