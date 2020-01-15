Flynn moves to withdraw guilty plea ahead of sentencing | 15 Jan 2020 | President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn asked a court to let him withdraw his guilty plea on charges of lying to the FBI just two weeks before he was set to be sentenced. Flynn's lawyers made the request in a motion filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday night, a week after federal prosecutors recommended that he be sentenced to up to six months in prison. They accused the Justice Department of violating its plea agreement with Flynn. "The prosecution seeks to rewrite history and send Mr. Flynn to prison," the filing reads.