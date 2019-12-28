Former Chief State Medical Examiner H. Wayne Carver II, who worked on Sandy Hook school shootings investigation, dies | 27 Dec 2019 | H. Wayne Carver II, who served as Connecticut's chief medical examiner for 24 years, working on investigations into some of the state's most serious crimes, including the Sandy Hook school shootings, has died. He was 67. Carver died Thursday night at Middlesex Hospital of natural causes, Dr. James Gill, who replaced Carver as the chief state medical examiner, said Friday. An Old Saybrook resident, Carver retired in May 2013 [five months after the Sandy Hook incident] after more than three decades in the medical examiner's office. Carver was on the scene in Newtown the day of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012.