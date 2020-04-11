Former Rep. Ron Paul: Trump should fire Dr. Fauci, 'fraud' leading coronavirus response | 10 April 2020 | Former Rep. Ron Paul on Thursday called for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease specialist leading President Trump's medical response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Paul, a retired doctor who ran three times for president during his decades in politics, also called Dr. Fauci a "fraud" and encouraged Americans to "quit listening to him." The former Republican congressman from Texas made the remarks during an internet program he co-hosts, the Ron Paul Liberty Report, after Dr. Fauci slashed the number of Americans projected to die from COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. "He should be fired," Mr. Paul said about Dr. Fauci. "But if you don't do it in the literal sense, the people have to fire him. And they have to fire him by saying 'he's a fraud.'"