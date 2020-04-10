French study of 1,000+ patients, including seniors, see 98% success rate with hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin regimen | 10 April 2020 | In late March, FOX News host Laura Ingraham reported that the latest study by the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult was able to repeat his findings from a previous study. This time, Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection. This doctor's work helps the the global community and Trump so the media has either ignored, attacked, or mocked his research.