Frist case of coronavirus from China confirmed in U.S. --The mysterious respiratory illness has sickened approximately 300 people in Asia. | 21 Jan 2020 | A case of the new coronavirus from China has been confirmed in a patient in Washington state, just north of Seattle, federal health officials said Tuesday. The mysterious pneumonia-like illness has killed at least six people and sickened hundreds in Asia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...The patient in Washington state, a resident of Snohomish County, is a male in his 30s. The CDC said the man arrived in the U.S. around Jan. 15 after visiting Wuhan. He had not, however, visited the seafood market where this virus is said to have originated.