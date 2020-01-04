Fukushima operator accused of cover-up over radioactive water set to be poured into the Pacific | 19 Nov 2019 | The Japanese government has been accused of a cover-up after it refused to allow independent testing of water from the Fukushima power plant that is likely to be released into the Pacific Ocean. Officials at the industry ministry on Monday said the water stored at the crippled nuclear site was "safe" to release into the Pacific Ocean, despite concerns about radioactive material from environmental and citizens' groups. Following a recent visit to the plant, the Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) told The Telegraph that concerns over security prevented independent testing... Tepco was forced to admit earlier this year that efforts to remove varying amounts of 62 radionuclides - including strontium, iodine, caesium and cobalt - from the water through the ALPS equipment had not been completely successful.