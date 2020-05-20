Fully declassified Susan Rice email reveals reluctance to share 'sensitive' Russia information with Michael Flynn | 19 May 2020 | An email that Obama national security adviser Susan Rice sent herself detailing an early January 2017 Oval Office meeting has been fully declassified, revealing just how focused the outgoing Obama administration was on retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. A portion of Rice's email, sent to herself on Trump's Inauguration Day, was not visible to the public until Tuesday. It shows now-fired FBI Director James Comey stating his concerns about the incoming Trump national security adviser's conversations with a Russian envoy and expressing reluctance to share "sensitive information" related to Russia with Flynn.