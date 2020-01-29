GOP confident of win on witnesses | 28 Jan 2020 | Republican senators emerged from a caucus meeting Tuesday voicing confidence they will win a vote later this week that would block new witnesses from being called and end President Trump's impeachment trial this week. While Republican sources acknowledged several senators are wrestling with the question of whether to bring in former national security adviser [Deep-State neocon dirt-bag] John Bolton as a witness, they said Democrats do not have the four GOP votes they need to win such a vote. While it does not appear that Republicans have the votes to reject such a motion yet, GOP senators on Tuesday said they thought the caucus would get there.